MU DANK Price Down 38.5% Over Last Week (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MU DANK has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. MU DANK has a market cap of $371,208.17 and approximately $6,748.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002532 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00016560 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK (CRYPTO:DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,870,284 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

