Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Update

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a growth of 417.0% from the October 31st total of 167,200 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIL opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

