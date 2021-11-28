National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 319,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

