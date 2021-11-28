National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

