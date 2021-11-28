National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
NGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
