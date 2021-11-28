Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ NTUS traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 87,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,405. The firm has a market cap of $829.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.