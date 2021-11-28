NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after buying an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 255.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 940,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.75.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

