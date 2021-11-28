Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,571,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $135.48.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

