Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $643.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

