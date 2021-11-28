Network International (LON:NETW) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

NETW has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.43).

NETW stock opened at GBX 279.10 ($3.65) on Thursday. Network International has a one year low of GBX 243.84 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 360.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 93.03.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

