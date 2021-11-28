New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the October 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,913,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NECA remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 19,461,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,719,453. New America Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

New America Energy Company Profile

New America Energy Corp. engages in the provision of automobile title loans through its subsidiaries. It offers short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral of used car and truck titles. The company was founded on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chamblee, GA.

