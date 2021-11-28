New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$1.92. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 1,835,513 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -29.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

