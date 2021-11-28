Newcourt Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:NCACU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Newcourt Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NCACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 29th. Newcourt Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:NCACU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.