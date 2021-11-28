Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

