NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,154 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $97.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

