NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,512.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $782.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $804.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.26. The company has a market capitalization of $320.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $428.78 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.