NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $439,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $163.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38.

