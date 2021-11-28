NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.97 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,862,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,561 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.