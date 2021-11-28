NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

