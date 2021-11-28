NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

