NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,265 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

LIT opened at $92.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

