NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

