NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $266.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,302.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

