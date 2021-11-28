NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $20.49. 345,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,474. NMI has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

