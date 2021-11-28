NN Group’s (NNGRY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. NN Group has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.