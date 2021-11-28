Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Noah worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Noah by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Noah by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NOAH stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.37. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.