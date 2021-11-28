Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NNUP stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Nocopi Technologies
