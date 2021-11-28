Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NNUP stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

