Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Noodles & Company worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDLS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $487.04 million, a P/E ratio of 118.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

