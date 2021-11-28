Nord/LB Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €22.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.87 ($28.26).

GYC opened at €21.18 ($24.07) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

