Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 560.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.