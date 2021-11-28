Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,280 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.