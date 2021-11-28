Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,209 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33.

