Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 76,272 Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.29% of Rain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $273,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

