Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $520.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.89.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

