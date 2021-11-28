Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,319 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.22 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

