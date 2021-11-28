Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,400 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $225.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

