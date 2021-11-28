Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,891 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

