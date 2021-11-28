NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after buying an additional 3,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 201.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,279,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after buying an additional 2,191,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $42,225,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.