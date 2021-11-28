Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.22

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 494479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

