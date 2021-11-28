Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,845. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

