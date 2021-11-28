Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 171,905 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

