Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNCE stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

