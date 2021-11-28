Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

