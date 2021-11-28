Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ATHA opened at $13.94 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $520.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.89.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

