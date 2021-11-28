Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Home Bancorp worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $351.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.