Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 91,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORMP opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $657.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

