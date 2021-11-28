Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CURI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 75.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 242.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 783.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

