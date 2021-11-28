Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 326.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,508. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

