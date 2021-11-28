Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 326.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,508. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
