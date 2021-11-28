NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $11.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.45. 1,776,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average of $205.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $228.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

