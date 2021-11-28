Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.80. Ocugen shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 458,928 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 119.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,612,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $19,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.