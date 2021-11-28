Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Increased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $222.69 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $243.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

